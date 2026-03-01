This new foldable defies logic by packing the biggest battery in the slimmest body

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has revealed the Magic V6 foldable with a massive 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery.

It is the thinnest among all book-style foldables in the folded state.

Magic V6 also features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 16GB RAM, and supports 80W fast charging.

Samsung has set the bar high for book-style foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. And so to gain recognition in the segment, foldables from other brands must outstrip it in some way or another. However, one Android brand is confidently taking on Samsung on nearly all fronts. HONOR has just unveiled its latest foldable, Magic V6, ahead of MWC 2026, and appears to be winning against the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

With the Magic V6, HONOR is claiming several feats for a foldable. The HONOR Magic V6 measures 8.75mm thick when shut, making it the slimmest (when folded) book-style foldable phone, at least among those made by popular brands. The phone weighs 219 grams, which is not lighter than the Fold 7, but it also features IP68 and IP69 ratings for supreme dust and water protection.

The outer body is a svelte mix of suede leather-like red-colored texture on the back, along with a golden-colored metallic finish for the frame. In addition to the red, HONOR will offer the phone in gold, black, and white.

Despite its trim profile, the phone also packs a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest on a foldable to date. The battery also supports superfast wired charging at 80W and wireless charging at 66W.

The inner display on the HONOR Magic V6 measures 7.95 inches, while the cover screen measures 6.52 inches. Both of these are LTPO panels with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. And despite the Magic V6’s extensive slimming down, its displays also support stylus input. One more aspect that has impressed us is the absence of a prominent crease on the inner display.

The Magic V6 features triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary camera, which is one way it seems to lag behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 200MP camera. Additionally, it gets a 64MP 3x telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile, front cameras on both the cover screen and the inner screen use 20MP sensors.

A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is in charge of the performance on the slender marvel. And it’s paired to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as standard.

Despite being previewed already, it won’t launch until next month. It arrives in China next month, which is when we might also see OPPO’s Find N6 foldable. Global availability is expected to follow in Q2 2026, and we expect to learn more about the details of price and availability at that time.

