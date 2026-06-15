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This Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra competitor will support a 200mm teleconverter for optical zoom
1 hour ago
- vivo X Fold 6 will feature a 200MP primary camera, a ZEISS APO Super Telephoto lens, and will support the ZEISS 200mm teleconverter for optical zoom.
- It will also feature an 8.02-inch inner screen with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.
- The X Fold 6 will also be available in a new “Blue Hole” color option.
vivo is gearing up to launch its next foldable phone: the vivo X Fold 6. The company has been teasing the device over the past weeks, and today it has confirmed the camera and display specs of the foldable as well.
In a Weibo post, vivo executive Han Boxiao confirmed that the X Fold 6 will not hold back in the camera department. The phone will come with a 200MP primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. It will also pack a ZEISS APO Super Telephoto lens with the Sony LYT 602 sensor.
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The X Fold 6 will also support the ZEISS G2 telephoto converter, which launched alongside the vivo X300 series. It will let the X Fold 6 take 200mm equivalent photos for a more versatile camera experience. It’s worth noting that the X Fold 6 will not support the 400mm teleconverter that’s supported on the X300 Ultra.
Boxiao also confirmed that the phone will use the vivo V3+ imaging chip and shared some camera samples as well:
The X Fold 6 is also confirmed to feature an 8.02-inch inner screen, and vivo is using Samsung’s M14 luminous material for the display. It will feature 5,000 nits of peak brightness for outdoor use, and drop to 1 nit for late-night phone use.
Meanwhile, in another Weibo post, vivo executive Huang Tao also shared details about the phone’s design. The X Fold 6 features a more rounded design alongside a 2.5D vertical metal frame for a comfortable grip.
He also confirmed that the phone will come in a new “Blue Hole” color. This is the same color that we saw in leaked real-world images last week. He also shared some images of the vivo X Fold 6, including one with the ZEISS telephoto converter attached to the phone.
Previously, the company confirmed that the phone will feature a Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset and will support a desktop mode with external displays. We’ve also seen leaks suggesting the phone could feature a 7,000mAh battery.
vivo has confirmed the phone will launch this month in China, but hasn’t yet mentioned a specific launch date. We’ll also have to keep an eye out for global launch plans, as this foldable will give intense competition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra if it does get a wider global release.
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