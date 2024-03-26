The first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 foldable phone is here

Supplied by vivo

These foldables bring slim designs and bright screens.

The Pro model also brings a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the first time in a foldable phone.

Vivo has teased the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro for a few weeks now, promising a slim and lightweight experience. The day has finally arrived, as the new foldable phones have been launched in China.

The two foldable phones share the same fundamental design, featuring a circular rear camera housing, a carbon fiber hinge, an alert slider, and identical displays. In the case of the screens, you’ve got a 6.53-inch OLED cover display (2,748 x 1,172) and an 8.03-inch folding OLED panel (2,480 x 2,200, UTG). Both screens bring 120Hz refresh rates and 4,500 nits of peak brightness — there’s no word on typical brightness.

Both vivo foldables also bring impressive dimensions, with the Pro model being 11.2mm thick when folded. Meanwhile, the standard device is a cool 10.2mm when folded. That’s not quite on par with the HONOR Magic V2 but still thinner than other big-name foldables out there.

The X Fold 3 also weighs 219 grams compared to the Pro model’s 236 grams. That means the standard Fold weighs less than the Galaxy S24 Ultra (233 grams) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (221 grams).

Interestingly, vivo also claimed that the X Fold 3 series supports Apple Mac computers. An official Weibo post mentions file support (e.g. Pages, Numbers, Keynote, PSD, CAD), while vivo’s website also mentions remote control functionality on Mac and Windows. We’ve asked the company for more details regarding Mac support.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: A full-blown Z Fold 6 rival?

The vivo X Fold 3 Pro earns its moniker by virtue of its premium specs. Expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the first time in a foldable, along with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of storage. We’ve also got a 5,700mAh battery aboard, which could be the biggest battery we’ve ever seen in a foldable phone. The company claims you’ll get two days of usage as a result of this battery. Need to top up? Then you can make use of 100W wireless charging or 50W wireless top-ups.

Moving to the cameras, the X Fold 3 Pro brings an impressive setup for a foldable phone. There’s a 50MP main camera (1/1.3-inch, OV50H, OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens (JN1), and a 64MP 3x camera (OV64B, OIS, telephoto macro support). This is all backed up by the in-house V3 imaging chip, enabling features like 4K Cinematic Portrait video. You’ll also find a 32MP camera on each screen.

Other notable features include an IPX8 rating for water resistance, an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor under each screen, and an IR blaster.

Vivo X Fold 3: How many compromises?

The standard X Fold 3 understandably has a few cutbacks compared to the Pro variant. The most notable downgrade is the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This older flagship silicon is still powerful but notably lacks generative AI capabilities. Otherwise, the foldable offers 12GB to 16GB of RAM, 256GB to 1TB of storage, a 5,500mAh battery, and 80W wired charging. Don’t expect wireless charging, though.

This vivo device brings a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main shooter (IMX920, 1/1.49-inch, OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens (JN1), and a 50MP 2x (IMX816, 1/2.93-inch, OIS). The main and tele cameras are a step down from the Pro model on paper, but we’re glad to see OIS on the tele lens as the X Fold 2 lacked this capability. Otherwise, the X Fold 3 brings a 32MP camera on each screen.

Vivo’s standard foldable phone also brings a couple more changes compared to the Pro model. For one, we’ve got a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in lieu of the Pro variant’s under-display fingerprint sensors. We’ve also got an IPX4 rating for splash resistance instead of the X Fold 3 Pro’s IPX8 rating.

Vivo X Fold 3 series pricing and availability The X Fold 3 series is only available in China right now, but we’ve asked the company about global launch plans. In any event, a leaker previously claimed that the series would be available outside China.

In any event, the X Fold 3 starts at just 6,999 yuan (~$970) for the 12GB/256GB model, going all the way to 8,999 yuan (~$1,247) for the 16GB/1TB model.

Meanwhile, the X Fold 3 Pro has a starting price of 9,999 yuan (~$1,385) for the 16GB/512GB model, while the 16GB/1TB model will set you back 10,999 yuan (~$1,524).

