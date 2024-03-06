Latest leak suggests a lot of great foldables could launch globally this year

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new leak, we could see book-style foldables like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the vivo X Fold 3 launch globally.

We could also see global releases of the OPPO Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2, alongside the usual global releases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Xiaomi and vivo could also launch clamshell foldables in China, though OPPO could skip out on a clamshell foldable for this year.

If we talk about the future of the smartphone market, we’re increasingly moving towards one where the best Android smartphones will all likely be great foldables. There’s a difference in opinion on how near that future is, as we’d need a lot more variety and choices amongst foldables, and we need them to be available globally, outside of China. That future could be coming very soon, though, as a new leak suggests many more foldables will launch globally this year.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, 2024 will be an eventful year for foldable enthusiasts, with many phones poised for a global release.

Let’s break this down to figure out what the situation could be for the global foldable market.

The biggest and most high-profile launch for foldables in 2024 is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Much like previous Samsung foldables, we expect a global launch for the devices. Previous rumors also indicate a cheaper version of the bigger Fold foldable is in the works, but this leak does not make any specific references to it. Samsung could also launch the W25 and W25 Flip in China, which are expected to be close equivalents of the Fold 6 and Flip 6.

We could then see a successor to the OnePlus Open launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2. The original Open had an identical twin in the form of the OPPO Find N3, which launched in some markets globally. Something similar could happen with the OPPO Find N5. There is unlikely to be a “Find N4” as Chinese companies often skip the number 4 due to cultural beliefs.

Surprisingly, the OPPO Find N5 Flip is said to be canceled. This aligns with previous rumors suggesting that OPPO and vivo could skip out on smaller clamshell foldables this year. However, Yogesh’s leak suggests we could still see a vivo X Flip 2 launch in China.

Further, vivo could bring its vivo X Fold 3 to the global market. This foldable is expected to be one of the thinnest and lightest foldables around, with a competent camera system that could give glass slab smartphones a run for their money.

Xiaomi also has a surprise in store, with the leak suggesting the company could launch the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 globally. The company could also launch a Xiaomi Mix Flip clamshell foldable in China.

Notably missing from this list is the Google Pixel Fold 2, though it appears to be a case of accidental omission or lack of information instead of a defined cancellation.

Overall, 2024 could be an exciting year for foldables, and we’re very excited to see it play out. Competition is good for the industry as it drives innovation across all players.

