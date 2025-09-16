This upcoming Android flagship will offer a video feature not even the iPhone has

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming X300 series of phones will offer 4K/60fps Cinematic Portrait video capture.

By contrast, the latest iPhones support 4K/30fps Cinematic video recording.

Vivo claims this is a first for both Android and Apple devices.

Apple’s iPhones are widely considered to be the best phones for video capture, but they’ve played catch-up to Android when it comes to some features. This includes 4K/120fps video capture, multi-camera recording, and super steady capture. Now, it sounds like an Android brand could beat Apple to the punch with another feature.

Vivo executive Han Boxiao has confirmed on Weibo that the upcoming vivo X300 series will support 4K/60fps cinematic portrait video. He adds that this will be “a first for both Android and Apple phones.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Vivo’s recent flagship phones currently match iPhones, including the iPhone 17 series, by supporting 4K/30fps portrait video with automatic focus switching. So this upgrade to 4K/60fps capture would be a great feather in vivo’s cap. In fact, current iPhones and vivo phones don’t actually support 60fps cinematic/portrait mode capture at all, even at lower resolutions.

In any event, we’re glad to see an Android brand beating Apple to the punch with a video capture capability. However, I noted in my vivo X200 Ultra review that the phone had some weird flickering on subjects’ faces when filming portrait/cinematic video in mixed lighting. So I really hope the company addresses this problem too.

This isn’t the only thing we’ve learned about the vivo X300 series in recent days. The standard phone will offer a 200MP main camera while the Pro model gets an improved 200MP tele camera. Furthermore, the standard model will have the same compact form factor as the vivo X200 Pro Mini.

Follow