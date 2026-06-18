This Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival could put Ultra flagships to shame with its huge battery

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 6 has a 7,000mAh battery.

This makes it one of the biggest batteries we’ve ever seen in a foldable phone.

The phone also has IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance, but there’s no word on dust resistance.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra soon, and the device is tipped to gain a significant battery capacity upgrade over the Z Fold 7. However, vivo has now confirmed some impressive battery details for its own upcoming Fold.

Vivo executive Han Boxiao announced on Weibo that the upcoming X Fold 6 has a 7,000mAh battery. This is an impressive figure, beating the regular HONOR Magic V6. The HONOR foldable has a 6,660mAh battery in global markets and a 6,850mAh battery in China. However, the 1TB Magic V6 has a 7,150mAh battery in China.

Nevertheless, the X Fold 6 handily beats the X Fold 5 (6,000mAh) and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (4,400mAh) in this regard. It would likely beat the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s capacity too, as it’s expected to have a 5,000mAh battery. In fact, this battery capacity also beats some Ultra phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and vivo X300 Ultra.

The executive also says you can expect IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance, but there’s no word on dust resistance. For what it’s worth, the X Fold 5 had an IP59 rating. Otherwise, vivo has also revealed four colorways, namely Blue Hole, Salt Lake, Polar Night, and Black Gold. Check them out below.

Previously confirmed vivo X Fold 6 specs include the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip, a 200MP main camera, a 50MP LYT-602 telephoto camera, support for the firm’s 200mm telephoto extender, and an 8.02-inch folding screen (5,000 nits peak brightness).

In any event, the vivo X Fold 6 is set to launch in China on June 26. So we’re only a week away from a full unveiling. There’s no word on a wider launch, although the X Fold 5 and X Fold 3 series received global releases in some capacity.

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