VITURE launches new series of XR glasses for gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals

The XR glasses market is getting increasingly crowded with major players like Google, Samsung, and Apple all looking to enter the space. However, those tech giants have their work cut out for them as competitors like Xreal and VITURE have their own products in the works. In the case of VITURE, it’s ready to launch a new range of XR glasses, as well as a flagship model.

Today, VITURE announced the launch of its Luma series XR glasses. This new series includes three models: the Luma, Luma Pro, and Luma Ultra. Along with the Luma series, the XR wearable maker is also launching a model called “The Beast” that will serve as its flagship.

According to the company, the Luma series is 50% sharper than its previous offering, the VITURE Pro. Meanwhile, The Beast is set to be VITURE’s most advanced pair of XR glasses, boasting Sony’s next-gen micro OLED panel.

The Luma Pro will be the first model available, going on sale starting today for $499. For that price tag, you get a 152″ virtual display, 52 degrees FoV, “4K-like” resolution, dynamic light effects, three degrees of freedom tracking, electrochromatic dimming, magnetic nose pads, and top-mounted dials. The Pro is described as being optimized for gaming. As such, you can use it with the Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, PlayStation, PC, and so on.

In August, availability for the $599 Luma Ultra will open up. However, this model is designed to be for enterprise customers. Unlike the Pro, it features a triple camera system that includes an RGB camera and depth sensors. These sensors are meant to provide six degrees of freedom tracking and gesture recognition. It will also sport Sony’s micro OLED panel, like The Beast. While the Pro is designed for gaming, VITURE says this model is for AI training, virtual walkthroughs, and spatial collaboration. When it becomes available, it will be compatible with PC, Mac, Pro neckband workflows, with mobile support to come later.

Meanwhile, the base model Luma won’t be ready until September. When it goes on sale, it will cost $399. Being the cheapest option, you’re getting base-level specs like 50 degrees FoV, a 146″ virtual screen, 1000 nits of brightness, three degrees of freedom tracking, and “4K-like” resolution.

As for The Beast, you can mark your calendar for October. Despite being VITURE’s most advanced XR glasses, The Beast will be slightly cheaper than the Ultra at $549. It will also have many of the features that the Ultra has, but also offers a 58-degree FoV and up to a 176″ virtual display. However, it will lack the dual depth cameras found on the Ultra.

