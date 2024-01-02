Apple Vision Pro could launch as soon as later this month

Apple

TL;DR Sources claim Apple may be ready to launch the Vision Pro as soon as January 26, 2023.

The Vision Pro may be available in retail stores by February.

To get the headset, you may have to set up an appointment at an Apple Store to get fitted for a unit.

When Apple revealed the Vision Pro, the company only gave us a launch window of early 2024. Sources are now saying the headset could launch as soon as the end of January.

In response to a rumor about the Vision Pro’s launch date, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman replied that January 26 is a date that’s being floated around by people close to the matter in China. Gurman further adds that he believes units will be ready by the end of January and available at retail stores by February.

The original iPad was released on a Saturday. Jan 26 is indeed the date floating around the last few days among people in China who claim to be connected to Apple. Like I said, units will be ready by end of January with a retail launch by February. It’s imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2024

Back in November, Gurman previously claimed Apple was shooting for a March 2024 release. However, he also said Apple was initially planning for a January launch.

An early 2024 launch window realistically gives Apple the freedom to roll out the device anytime between January and June. But based on this new information, it sounds like Apple may have chosen to go back to its initial plans.

According to Bloomberg, when the Vision Pro becomes available, consumers will have to set up an appointment at a physical Apple Store. The appointment is apparently meant to ensure that the headset is properly fitted to the customer.

