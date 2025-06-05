Pixel Watch fans can now activate their cellular watches on Visible's prepaid network

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible is finally adding support for the cellular version of the Pixel Watch 2 or newer.

The carrier will not sell the watch directly, but you will be able to easily bring your own.

Watch support requires Visible Plus Pro, or a $10 add-on for Basic and Plus subscribers.

US consumers were previously fairly limited if they were a fan of the Google Pixel Watch and preferred a cellular model. While all three major postpaid carriers fully supported it, only a few prepaid brands did, including US Mobile and Google Fi. Now you can add one more to the list, as Visible has officially announced support for the Pixel Watch 2 or newer.

Visible has long supported the Apple Watch, so this change is welcome news for Pixel Watch fans seeking additional prepaid choices. In fact, Visible frequently ranks as my top recommendation among all carriers.

o use your Google Pixel Watch with Visible, you’ll need to subscribe to Visible Plus Pro for $40 per month or pay an additional $10 per month to add smartwatch support to either Visible Plus or Basic plans. While Visible doesn’t sell the Google Pixel Watch directly, it makes it easy to bring your own device.

While it’s great that Visible has expanded beyond Apple Watch compatibility, I am curious why the Samsung Galaxy Watch family wasn’t included. After all, both are popular Android-based options that could help attract a wider customer base. Nonetheless, Visible’s ongoing expansion of device compatibility is a positive step, and hopefully, its smartwatch support will eventually match the extensive range available directly from Verizon.

