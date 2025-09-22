For the first time ever, Visible now has a physical retail presence

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon’s Visible brand is expanding with limited in-store availability through Best Buy.

Customers can now sign up at Best Buy locations, with SIM cards, device compatibility checks, and basic support provided.

Plans and features remain the same as online, though some in-person services may involve Geek Squad fees.

As T-Mobile announces a new CEO and its commitment to a digital-first experience (meaning more focus online and less in-store), Verizon’s digital-first brand Visible is taking a different approach. To be clear, Visible will not be opening its own stores or abandoning its online-first model, but customers can now sign up for service directly at Best Buy locations nationwide.

Best Buy will provide SIM cards, device compatibility checks, and face-to-face support for customers who are interested in Visible but turned off by its current online-only model. Ultimately, this move is about giving consumers more ways to sign up, though the plans and features remain the same as those available online.

Visible is already one of the most popular and affordable prepaid options on the market, but the addition of a limited retail presence will make the service less intimidating for those who prefer in-person shopping. It also helps address one of Visible’s biggest weaknesses: online-only customer support. While more extensive help will likely come with extra Geek Squad costs, the added choice is a step forward.

Could this shift make Visible a household name? Probably not directly, but it is definitely a good way to bring more attention to unlocked phones and prepaid carriers. Best Buy is already a great place to get an unlocked device with zero percent financing for 36-month offers and other incentives. Adding Visible support and help for setting up unlocked devices will only accelerate interest from less tech-savvy consumers who would otherwise be skeptical of something they have to research and sign up for completely online.

