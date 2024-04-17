Visible introduces annual plans, offering major cost savings

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible has introduced its annual prepaid plans, allowing you to lock in a year of service and save on your monthly bill.

The Visible Plus annual plan costs $395 upfront, saving you $145 over the year.

The standard Visible annual plan costs $275 upfront, saving you $25 over the year.

Visible, the value-oriented wireless carrier, today announced the addition of annual payment plans for its Visible and Visible Plus service tiers. This expansion gives customers increased flexibility in how they pay for their cell phone service, with the potential for significant savings — particularly on the Visible Plus plan.

Both the Visible and Visible Plus annual plans offer cost benefits for those willing to prepay for a year. The Visible Plus annual plan is priced at $395, a $145 (26%) discount compared to the monthly rate of $45. The Visible annual plan is priced at $275, delivering a $25 savings over 12 months. New customers can sign up starting on April 17th, while existing customers will have the option to switch in May.

It’s clear that Visible is incentivizing customers to consider its Visible Plus plan with these new annual options. The higher-tier plan boasts unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot capability while leveraging Verizon‘s 5G network. It also includes access to super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) and a premium network experience. The standard Visible plan offers the same unlimited core features on Verizon’s 5G network, minus the UWB access.

Prepaying for a year of service might be a worthy consideration for Visible’s longstanding customers looking to switch to the Visible Plus plan or those confident they’re seeking an affordable long-term service provider.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments