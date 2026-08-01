I tried this vibecoded firewood splitting simulator, and I can’t stop playing it

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Generative AI is everywhere, whether it’s used as a cornerstone of a service, used to build apps, or employed to boost functionality within them. But with so many new products appearing all the time, which ones are worth checking out?

We’re here to help with a new regular series covering the best and freshest AI apps and services that you should know about.

If you’d like your app or service to be considered for future editions of this series or have found an app worthy of inclusion, reach out to us via email or drop a comment down below. Alternatively, to ensure your app gets showcased for all our wonderful readers to see, get in touch with our partnerships team!

Why would I ever go back to splitting real firewood? Vibecoding is a loaded word in the developer community, and perhaps for good reason. Learning programming languages and then mastering them to craft useful, unique apps and websites is a skill that not everyone has had access to or the acuity for. With the rise of AI-assisted coding, almost anyone can whip up something usable.

This week, I want to look at a handful of vibecoded projects online that I’ve stumbled upon and, in some cases, grown to really like. One of the projects in the latter category is this: a simple firewood splitter.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Created by New York City-based digital artist Gavin Shapiro, Firewood Splitting Simulator is just one of many other simple Flash-like games or experiences available on his site.

As its name suggests, Firewood Splitting Simulator lets me split logs in twain using my mouse. A left-click lowers the axe, while moving the mouse changes the fixed camera position and the angle of attack. I’ve managed to split the logs into all sorts of patterns and shapes, which introduces a fun physics element to the experience.

Naturally, the more wood you split, the larger your wood pile grows. It really is that simple, but I can’t get over how charming it all is.

The project isn’t mere AI slop either. It involved substantial, skilled human inputs and preparation.

“I 3D scanned my stump and my ax and my wood and recorded my ax motions and splitting sounds and made it into a super satisfying firewood splitting simulator,” Shapiro wrote on an X post. The project came together with the help of Antigravity and Claude with three.js.

Firewood Splitting Simulator is free to use, but don’t get too invested — it’s remarkably addictive.

Other new AI apps and services you should know! There are plenty of other great new AI apps and services out there, including:

Fonts.free

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Now, for a vibecoded project with slightly more utility and productivity in mind, Fonts.free is a library that includes over 2,000 fonts from licensed owners. While there are plenty of font repositories online, I appreciate how easy it is to download fonts from this site.

Why would I want to download fonts, you ask? For one, I’m a KWGT user and often build widgets that require third-party fonts not found on my Android phone. Fonts.free makes grabbing and using these so simple.

F1Predictions

Andy Walker / Android Authority

In the last edition, I highlighted Predicd, a tool that predicts football results based on myriad factors and stats. This week, I have one for Formula 1 fans.

F1Predictions is another vibecoded tool that also generates predictions for race weekends “scored against real results.” The site is pretty polished, includes tabs for each session, and predictions for each.

Notably, for the upcoming Dutch GP, it believes Lando Norris will sweep the weekend, taking pole in both qualifying sessions, the Sprint, and the race. Do you agree? Let me know in the comments below.

coolcakebro

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Finally, coolcakebro is a vibecoded AI tool that allows friends, family, and others to craft digital cakes and send them to loved ones. Cakes can take many forms, include a personalized message, and can include up to 12 candles that are extinguished when the recipient “blows” them out.

Once the cake is built, you can share it with your intended target. It’s simple, it’s cute, and it works! You should still send your loved ones a real cake, though.

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