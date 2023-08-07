Does Verizon have Wi-Fi calling and how does it work?

Wi-Fi calling isn’t something everyone thinks about, but it can make a major difference for those who live in areas with spotty reception or have thicker walls that reduce signal quality. Almost every major US network has Wi-Fi calling these days, and yes, that includes Verizon. In this brief guide, we discuss what you need to know about Verizon Wi-Fi calling.

Does Verizon Wi-Fi calling work with all devices?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Yes, as long as it supports HD Voice on Verizon’s network, your phone will support Wi-Fi calling. Every phone sold by Verizon in the last few years will fit that bill, as will the vast majority of unlocked devices you can buy. Using Wi-Fi calling doesn’t cost you anything unless the line you’re dialing is in another country, then your international calling features (this will depend on plan) will dictate if it costs anything else. It’s also worth noting you can actually make calls that are outside of the US for free with your Verizon US number, as long as you’re connected to a Wi-Fi connection.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on Verizon

Apple iPhone Nearly every iPhone supports Wi-Fi calling, starting with the iPhone 6 and up. To turn it on you just need to follow these steps: On your iPhone, open Settings. Go to Cellular. Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Tap the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone toggle to turn it on. In the confirmation, tap Enable.

Android Pretty much every Android device also supports Wi-Fi calling though you’ll want to make sure it is compatible with US Mobile’s VoLTE standards. Just about any phone officially sold in the US should qualify.

Here’s how you turn the feature on: Go to Settings. Type in Wi-Fi Calling into the search box. Navigate to the Wi-Fi Calling option and tap it to turn it on.

US Mobile Wi-Fi calling not working? Running into issues with Wi-Fi calling? There are a few things you should check that could possibly solve this issue: Ensure your phone is properly connected to your Wi-Fi.

Ensure your OS is up to date.

Make sure Airplane mode isn’t on by mistake.

Ensure Wi-Fi calling is turned on in the settings.

Make sure your device is actually supports US Mobile VoLTE standards. If you’ve checked the following and it makes no difference, you’re next move is to contact customer support at 1-878-205-0088 or you can find more contact options through their website.

Comments