Verizon's new family deal costs $25 a line with unlimited data, but here's the fine print

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon’s Unlimited Welcome plan costs $100 per month for four lines.

The plan offers unlimited 5G data and uncapped calling, undercutting T-Mobile’s Essential plan.

However, only new Verizon subscribers qualify for the offer.

With the increasing number of MVNOs and the cost benefits they offer, you might find yourself questioning whether the legacy carriers are still worth considering. The Big Three are aware of this and have been offering various promotional offers to lure customers to their networks. Most recently, Verizon has a new plan that lets you have a new line with unlimited 5G and calling for as low as $25 a month.

Verizon has a lucrative new offer that lets you have up to four active lines for as low as $100. This applies to Verizon’s Unlimited Welcome plan, which would previously cost $120 for four lines. However, with the new scheme, Verizon is offering a $20 credit, bringing the monthly cost before taxes and other regulatory fees to $100. The most important condition to avail the offer is that you must be a new Verizon customer.

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According to the promotion’s dedicated landing page, all four lines get unlimited talk time, text benefits, and 5G data. On top of that, Verizon also claims you can get a three-year price lock, so you can continue paying the same prices for that duration. However, you may have to bear with any hikes in taxes and other fees. Do note that while you get access to Verizon’s 5G, you won’t be able to access the “5G Ultra Wideband” service, which offers faster speeds, especially in denser areas.

Verizon

Notably, T-Mobile also offers a $100 plan for four lines, but data usage is limited to 50GB per month. Additionally, T-Mobile’s offering lacks a price-lock guarantee.

The unlimited perks also extend if you’re visiting Canada or Mexico. During your stay in these countries, you can use unlimited data at 5G speeds for the first 2GB, after which speeds will be reduced to 3G. Additionally, you can also enjoy free texting to up to 200 countries.

There are a few more caveats to note, including the fact that unlimited data usage wouldn’t apply to sharing data with other devices over hotspots. If you need that, you will have to upgrade to Verizon’s Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans, which cost $40 or $50 per month, respectively.

Besides this, Verizon has been running other promotional offers specific to certain devices. For instance, if you buy a new iPhone 17 from the carrier, you can get a free Apple Watch or iPad. If you want to stick to Android, you can even get a Galaxy S26 Plus effectively for free with a qualifying Unlimited plan. The offer also applies to a range of other devices, so make sure you check out the list here.

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