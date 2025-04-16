Verizon’s best plan might be getting even better, in more ways than one

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon may upgrade its Unlimited Ultimate plan tomorrow with unlimited hotspot data and international calling.

The changes were spotted in internal training material and are expected to roll out at no additional cost.

Some Reddit users have also noticed a quiet bump in international roaming data from 10 GB to 15 GB.

Verizon’s priciest phone plan might soon pack in more value. A leaked training document shared by Sneed Mobile Tech suggests that the Unlimited Ultimate plan could gain unlimited hotspot data and international calling starting April 17. The material specifically mentions that these upgrades would come “at no additional cost,” though it’s unclear if that will remain the case in the long run. (h/t: Droid Life)

As things stand, the $100-per-month Unlimited Ultimate plan (or $90 with autopay) includes 60 GB of premium mobile hotspot data and free international texting to over 200 countries. If the leak is accurate, Verizon may soon lift that hotspot cap altogether. However, there are rumors that this “unlimited” upgrade might come with a soft cap around 200 GB, after which speeds could be throttled.

International calling could also be expanded beyond just Mexico and Canada, which would be a big deal for customers who regularly dial friends or family overseas. That alone could be enough to sway some users toward Verizon’s most expensive tier.

There’s also some chatter around increased international data. Verizon currently offers 10 GB of roaming data abroad on this plan, but some Reddit users say the carrier recently notified them they now have 15 GB available. Verizon hasn’t updated its site to reflect this change, so it’s possible this is either a quiet rollout or a temporary trial.

If all of this goes live as planned, and if that “no extra cost” promise sticks, it could make Unlimited Ultimate a much more attractive option for heavy data users and frequent travelers. But since nothing has been officially announced, it’s worth holding off until Verizon confirms the details. We’ll be watching for updates and will report back once everything’s official.

