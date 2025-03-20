Galaxy S25 & Pixel 9 users on Verizon can now text outside cellular coverage, thanks to this change

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has launched its non-emergency satellite messaging service, allowing subscribers to send texts outside cellular range.

The service is limited to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices.

Verizon has already pushed the necessary upgrades to enable the service, and it’s expected to roll out to users over the next two weeks.

Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 users in the US can now text any number even when there’s no signal, so long as they’re Verizon subscribers. The carrier has launched its non-emergency satellite messaging service, which lets users send and receive text messages when they’re outside cellular range.

Verizon says that its satellite texting service lets subscribers send “text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks using select Android devices.” Currently, the list of supported devices includes Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google’s Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The carrier has already started pushing upgrades to enable its new satellite messaging service, and it should become available to all subscribers over the next two weeks.

Verizon is also working with Skylo Technologies to bring satellite-based voice calls to users, which could be announced later this year or early next year. In addition, the carrier has partnered with AST SpaceMobile to launch satellite-powered voice calls, internet access, video applications, and other native cellular functions to users without requiring specialized hardware. However, while the satellite SMS feature is ready for prime time, it may be a while before Verizon customers can make calls or access the internet via satellite.

