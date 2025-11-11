Ready to sign up for home internet? Verizon is giving away a free Samsung TV as a bonus

TL;DR Verizon is offering a free 43-inch Samsung Class QF7 4K TV (valued at about $400) for those who sign up for select home internet plans.

Eligible plans include most Fios plans, 5G Home Ultimate, and LTE Home Plus, and the deal runs through January 7.

You must stay a customer for at least 180 days; redemption is allowed after 14 days in good standing, with 60 days to claim the TV at Samsung.com.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and to celebrate, Verizon has several great deals going on right now, but there’s one deal that truly stands out if you’re thinking about 5G Home Internet. For a limited time, if you sign up for select home internet plans, you’ll get a free 43-inch Samsung Class QF7 4K TV.

Valued at around $400, this set is a great fit for a den, bedroom, or for those who prefer more modest living room setups. The TV offer is available from now through January 7th. You’ll need to sign up for Fios, 5G Home Ultimate, or LTE Home Plus to qualify for the deal. To actually redeem the offer, you’ll need to sign up and be in good standing for 14 days before you’ll be able to officially claim the deal. Once that happens, you’ll have 60 days to redeem the offer from Samsung.com.

Overall, this is a pretty solid deal if you were already considering Verizon’s home internet services as a new customer. Even if you don’t personally want or need the TV, this could be a wonderful holiday present to regift to someone else. Just be aware that you are obligated to stay with Verizon’s home service for at least 180 days, or you will be charged back for the value of the promotion.

