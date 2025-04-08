This simple Verizon trick saved a user $600 across five lines, and it could work for you too

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Verizon customers are receiving an unexpected $10 monthly discount per line after contacting customer support.

Several Reddit users confirmed they were offered the loyalty/retention deal, even without directly requesting it.

Customers can search for “transfer pin” in their My Verizon account to try and trigger the retention offer.

Customers in the US can choose from a variety of great Verizon plans, but there are always ways to sweeten the deal. Some loyal Verizon customers are being offered a sweet $10 discount per line for a year, and all they had to do was raise a support request for a genuine issue.

Reddit user Amaranth1313 had raised a support request for a refund on an outage related to international roaming. The user was granted the refund they had requested in their support request, but Verizon also generously offered a $10 per month discount for their lines for the next 12 months. As per the user, the support representative claimed it was a “pure discount with no hidden features or locking or anything like that.”

Reddit user pcny54 also received the same offer, as did another user who called Verizon for something unrelated and was given this discount. Several others have also received the same in the past and claim that there’s no catch here.

Reddit user crashbandit3 shared some further insights, mentioning that users can check their My Verizon account to see if they have the same offer available. If you contact customer support, the representatives merely apply this discount, which is sitting there anyway.

If you don’t see the offer, the Reddit user mentions that you can log into your My Verizon account and type “transfer pin” in the search bar to possibly generate this retention offer. Reddit user gramj_fw also shared the same trick many months ago (saving a total of $600 for themselves for five lines!), so there’s corroboration that it works. However, keep in mind that Verizon could pull down the offer at any time or change how it triggers, so your mileage could vary.

We’ve contacted Verizon to get more details on this loyalty/retention offer and any catches associated with it. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.