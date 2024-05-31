Verizon just had an outage, did it affect you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon experienced an outage in several parts of the US today, though services seem to have been restored for many users now.

A common thread between user reports indicates that affected users were using eSIMs, thus affecting iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users more because of their eSIM-only configurations. Android users with eSIMs are also affected.

Verizon support has confirmed the outage in response to user complaints.

We’re hearing reports on social media that Verizon had a noticeable outage in many parts of the US. Many users have been spotted complaining on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit that their Verizon phones did not have service, while some who did had fallen down to LTE with no 5G.

From what I can see on DownDetector, there was a large spike in Verizon outage reports a few hours ago, though that spike has now died down. Verizon’s support handle has confirmed the outage in replies to customers, but has not put out a standalone post informing the public at large about the outage.

Verizon Support on X

From what I can gather from reports on Reddit and X, this outage seemingly affects eSIMs more than physical SIMs. Because of this bias, the large majority of users affected are iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users, as these ship in eSIM-only configurations in the US. Android devices are also affected if they rely on an eSIM for their Verizon connection. However, since this is based on user reports, the actual cause of the Verizon outage could differ.

We’ve reached out to Verizon for more information on this outage and a timeline for a fix. We’ll update this article if and when we hear back from the company.

Several affected users have had their services come back online since the outage, so it seems that a fix is on the way.

Was Verizon’s network down for you? What devices did you face the outage on? Are you an eSIM user on that device? Which city or region are you from? Have services been restored for you? Let us know in the comments below!

