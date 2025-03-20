Verizon mocks T-Mobile with latest offer, but customers aren't having it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has mocked T-Mobile while introducing its latest offer.

A promotional email sent by Verizon references T-Mobile’s Price Lock scandal.

However, some Redditors have expressed their dissatisfaction with Verizon.

T-Mobile came under fire last year for its misleading Price Lock guarantees, and it looks like rival carrier Verizon is taking aim at this controversy with its latest promotion.

The company apparently sent an email to users detailing their latest offer (h/t: Redditor JustforLaughs18). The offer sees consumers getting up to four iPhone 16 Pro devices.

“How’s your price lock going with the other guys,” read an excerpt of the Verizon email. Check out the screenshot below.

In any event, Verizon is offering up to four 128GB iPhone 16 Pro units at $25 per line over 36 months when you trade in up to four Apple, Google, or Samsung phones. This offer only applies to new lines, so existing Verizon customers can’t take advantage of it.

Some T-Mobile customers aren’t convinced Redditors in the T-Mobile subreddit have criticized Verizon’s offer and network. Of course, you have to take some of this criticism with a grain of salt, as it’s coming from the T-Mobile subreddit, after all.

“Catch is, you have to be on their base Unlimited plan. They are already severely congested in many markets,” noted user Last-Phrase. “In Dallas region (sic), this plan will give you 0-sub dial up Kbps data in many places and peak hours. This often makes web pages time out and apps to not load. Not usable by any modern day smartphone use cases.”

Are you happy with Verizon? 18 votes Yes, I am 22 % I was, but I switched carriers for a better deal 6 % No, but I'm still on Verizon 50 % No, and I switched carriers as a result 22 %

Verizon’s offer is indeed for their Unlimited Welcome plan, and the fine print notes that you’ll also get domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. That means you can expect awful speeds if Verizon coverage isn’t adequate in your area. The fine print also confirms that you can expect slower data speeds during times of congestion. This isn’t an uncommon practice for unlimited plans but is interesting to note in light of user complaints, suggesting significant congestion issues.

“Verizon was the worst carrier I dealt with out of the big 3. And network was okayish too considering I live in a urban area,” explained user PrivateHawk124. “The customer service was non-existent because somehow they tried 3 separate orders for new lines with devices and didn’t manage to deliver any of them because payment issues even though I was charged for it. And at the end they didn’t even give me the original promo because it expired by the time they resolved these issues. And then they wanted $5 for the final bill copy.”

Either way, it’s clear that despite the Price Lock scandal, some T-Mobile users aren’t sold on Verizon’s latest deal, network, or service just yet.

