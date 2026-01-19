Don't settle for $20: Verizon outage credits can reportedly reach $200

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering a standard $20 credit per account following last week’s massive network outage.

Some users report successfully negotiating much higher credits, up to $200, by contacting support.

Users can politely request additional compensation via customer service by phone or chat.

Verizon had a major outage last week that left a large chunk of its subscribers unable to access its network for many hours across the country. Verizon’s statement said affected users would be offered account credits for the network disruption, which turned out to be a rather paltry $20 per account, regardless of the number of lines. As it turns out, several users report that they could request a higher credit for the outage and get approved for it.

One Reddit user notes they received $40 in credits from a Verizon chat agent after asking for more, while another received $100. One more Reddit user tried their luck with customer service and got approved for $200 in credits after losing out on a day’s worth of gig work due to the outage.

The folks over at Phonearena also managed to talk their way into getting their $20 credit bumped up to $40, though the ordeal involved being on hold for about 45 minutes.

If you were impacted by Verizon’s outage last week and have some time to spare to (politely) speak to a customer service agent, it might be worth a shot to see if you can get higher credits. You can dial 611 from your Verizon-connected phone and be prepared to be on hold for a long time. Once you connect to an agent, you can politely express your displeasure with the $20 credit and request a higher amount, especially if you have multiple lines on your account.

However, I would caution against greed, as it could shut the door on everyone else. Many users, especially gig workers, have been legitimately impacted by the outage through no fault of theirs, and some more credit could make or break their month. If you have a legitimate loss due to the outage, try your luck and let us know the result in the comments below.

