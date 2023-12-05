Verizon to offer Netflix + Max bundle for just $10 starting December 7

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon will soon offer monthly Netflix and Max subscriptions for just $10.

The deal will be available exclusively to Verizon’s myPlan subscribers starting December 7.

The subscriptions will be ad-supported.

Verizon will soon start offering a streaming bundle that includes a monthly Netflix and Max subscription for just $10. According to The Verge, the bundle will be available beginning December 7 exclusively for Verizon’s myPlan subscribers.

Verizon offers several perks with its myPlan offerings. Instead of giving you these perks for free, the carrier allows you to pay $10 for any perk of your choice. Some other popular myPlan perks include a Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN, Plus), 2TB cloud storage, 100GB Mobile hotspot, a Walmart+ membership, an Apple One subscription, and more.

For the Netflix + Max bundle, Verizon will only offer access to ad-supported versions of the streaming services for the $10/month fee. These plans would otherwise cost you around $17 if you subscribe separately. That means with Verizon’s perk, you get $7 off the Netflix and Max bundle.

If you are not a Verizon myPlan customer, you can choose from three unlimited plans that start at $65 for a single line and go up to $90 for one line. The prices don’t include the additional $10 fee for perks.

