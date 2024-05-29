Tired of YouTube ads? Verizon is discounting Premium for some of you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Starting May 30, Verizon is discounting YouTube Premium for its MyPlan customers by 30%, dropping YouTube Premium’s monthly price to just $10.

As of June 5, Peacock is joining Verizon’s PlusPlay hub, which would allow subscribers to watch original movies and series, along with select live sports games.

These perks, alongside the existing ones, will be available to both new and existing Verizon customers.

For a while, Verizon has been offering its MyPlan customers some exclusive perks. These include significant discounts on some of the most popular subscription services — such as Apple One, Disney Plus, and Netflix. As of May 30, YouTube Premium will join the list of services, allowing Verizon MyPlan customers to watch ad-free videos for 30% less.

Verizon shared the news on its website, highlighting that both new and existing MyPlan customers will be able to claim a YouTube Premium membership for just $10 per month. The carrier currently offers three different MyPlan tiers, all of which will be eligible for the aforementioned perk on May 30.

“Everything we do comes down to giving our customers the best experiences at incredible value,” stated Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “We know that our loyal, existing customers want access to the same offers as our new customers, so we’re fixing that with Ultimate Phone Upgrade. We’re connecting them to what and who they love, offering them our absolute best deals, our powerful network and amazing savings, as well as a premium customer experience. And having incredible partners allows us to give our customers what they want at prices they can’t get elsewhere, so we’re excited to unlock these savings with our new partners, YouTube Premium and Peacock.”

Beyond YouTube Premium, Verizon is also bringing Peacock to its PlusPlay hub on June 5. This would enable subscribers to watch Peacock’s original movies and TV shows, in addition to select live sports games. These encompass NFL Football, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, WWE, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and more.

