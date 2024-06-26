Verizon revamps logo, announces new perks for wireless and home internet users

Verizon

TL;DR Verizon has announced a branding refresh along with new programs and benefits for wireless and home internet users.

The carrier is expanding its flexible streaming perks to home internet users as part of its new MyHome offering.

Wireless subscribers with any MyPlan Unlimited plan are now eligible for Verizon’s guaranteed trade-in program.

Verizon is entering a new era with an updated logo and a general brand redesign. To mark the occasion, the carrier has introduced new programs and benefits for wireless and home internet subscribers.

For home internet subscribers, Verizon has announced the MyHome plan that includes the discounted streaming perks introduced with the MyPlan offering for wireless users last year. It gives users the flexibility to add streaming service bundles, called perks, to existing plans for $10 per month per perk with no contract obligations. The perk pricing undercuts the prices of streaming services if purchased separately, making it a great deal for those who subscribe to multiple services.

MyHome currently supports Netflix and Max, a Disney Bundle (including Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus), YouTube Premium, and Walmart Plus (including Paramount Plus). Verizon plans to also add Apple One and Apple Music Family to the mix later this year.

Along with MyHome, Verizon has announced that it’s expanding the eligibility of its guaranteed trade-in program to all wireless MyPlan Unlimited plans. As part of the program, subscribers will be able to trade in any smartphone in any condition for a value of up to $830 when purchasing a new device.

Lastly, the carrier has debuted a new premium Verizon Access program. This program will give users access to ticket pre-sales for Jelly Roll’s upcoming tour, free tickets to Copa America matches, access to every NFL game in the upcoming season, passes to red carpet movie premieres, and other similar benefits.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments