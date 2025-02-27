Verizon customers can unlock big savings and streaming perks with this new bundle offer

Verizon is rolling out fresh incentives for customers who bundle their mobile and home internet services, offering monthly discounts and entertainment perks. The new initiative provides a $15 monthly discount on home internet for customers who combine it with a Verizon postpaid mobile plan. Additionally, those who opt for a premium home internet package will receive a free streaming perk, covering options like Netflix and Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle (Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus).

The move is part of Verizon’s strategy to encourage convergence between its mobile and home services. Sowmynarayan Sampath, Verizon’s Consumer CEO, highlighted the company’s focus on providing both cost savings and premium entertainment options.

“We built the Verizon model of convergence to meet the changing habits of our customers’ lives and provide them with the most choice in the industry,” said Sampath. “Customers deserve an amazing network experience at home and on the go, and value on entertainment they cannot get anywhere else.”

Customers who pair Verizon Home Internet with a postpaid mobile plan will get a 15% discount on their internet bill every month. This drops the starting price for home internet to as low as $35 per month. The discount can also be stacked with existing offers for military personnel, first responders, students, and teachers, without cutting into other promotions, a feature Verizon says competitors don’t match.