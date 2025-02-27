Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Verizon customers can unlock big savings and streaming perks with this new bundle offer
Published on5 hours ago
- Verizon has announced new offers for customers who bundle their mobile and home internet services.
- Customers can get $15 off home internet, a free streaming perk like Netflix or the Disney Bundle, and priority customer support.
- Starting in May, Verizon Value brands customers like Visible, Straight Talk, and Total Wireless will also qualify for a monthly discount.
Verizon is rolling out fresh incentives for customers who bundle their mobile and home internet services, offering monthly discounts and entertainment perks. The new initiative provides a $15 monthly discount on home internet for customers who combine it with a Verizon postpaid mobile plan. Additionally, those who opt for a premium home internet package will receive a free streaming perk, covering options like Netflix and Max (With Ads) or the Disney Bundle (Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus).
The move is part of Verizon’s strategy to encourage convergence between its mobile and home services. Sowmynarayan Sampath, Verizon’s Consumer CEO, highlighted the company’s focus on providing both cost savings and premium entertainment options.
“We built the Verizon model of convergence to meet the changing habits of our customers’ lives and provide them with the most choice in the industry,” said Sampath. “Customers deserve an amazing network experience at home and on the go, and value on entertainment they cannot get anywhere else.”
Customers who pair Verizon Home Internet with a postpaid mobile plan will get a 15% discount on their internet bill every month. This drops the starting price for home internet to as low as $35 per month. The discount can also be stacked with existing offers for military personnel, first responders, students, and teachers, without cutting into other promotions, a feature Verizon says competitors don’t match.
Beyond the cost savings and entertainment perks, Verizon is also prioritizing enhanced customer support for those bundling their services. Subscribers who have both Verizon mobile and home internet will receive premium customer care, including personalized greetings and expedited assistance when contacting support via phone or live chat.
The company is also leveraging pop culture to engage customers. From March 1 to April 4, select Verizon retail locations will feature immersive pop-ups inspired by the HBO Original series The White Lotus to promote the latest season on Max.
Verizon Value brands aren’t left out
Starting in May, customers subscribed to Verizon Value brands — including Verizon Prepaid, Total Wireless, Straight Talk Wireless, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family, and Visible — who also have an eligible Verizon Fios Home Internet plan will be eligible for the same $15/month discount on their home internet bills. This deal applies to most Fios plans, though Verizon Forward is excluded.