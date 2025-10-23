On the heels of Mint's home internet service, Verizon has a new home internet lite plan

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has launched a new Home Internet Lite plan for $25 a month, undercutting Mint Mobile’s upcoming $30 “MINTernet” service.

The Lite plan’s best rate requires an active Verizon voice line; otherwise, it costs $10 more per month.

Speeds are capped at 25Mbps and aimed at rural users who previously relied on DSL or satellite connections.

It seems every cellular carrier is pushing home internet hard these days. Even Mint Mobile recently announced plans for its own low-cost home internet service starting at just $30 a month when prepaid annually. Not one to be one-up in pricing in seems, Verizon has now announced a more competitive Lite plan that starts at just $25 a month. Unlike Mint, you don’t have to pay annually for this rate either.

Just like with Mint’s MINTernet service, the new Verizon Home Internet Lite plan requires a voice line for the best rate, or you’ll have to pay an additional $10 per month.

At $5 less than even Mint’s option, you have probably guessed there are some drawbacks to this plan. Verizon says the plan is aimed at communities that previously had only satellite or slower DSL options and are used to having lighter access needs. The plan is capped at a maximum speed of just 25Mbps on download speeds, with speeds around 10-25Mbps typical.

While this isn’t a bad rate, Verizon’s base home internet is only $10 more a month, and yet it doesn’t have the same throttled speed limit in place.

Overall, as someone who lives rurally, it’s good to see more internet options that don’t rely on expensive cables and other infrastructure for those who have no other options. That said, unless you’re really tight on cash, I’d recommend a more expensive plan or even Mint’s unlimited home internet plan if you don’t want to be stuck with speeds that will feel restrictive over time.

