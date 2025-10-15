Mint Mobile now offers home internet service, but is it any good?

TL;DR Mint Mobile has officially launched MINTernet, a 5G home internet service using the same technology as T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, starting at $30 per month.

The $30 rate requires a Mint Mobile voice line and upfront payments: $90 for the first 90 days, then $360 for the following year; without Mint, the cost is $40 per month with annual prepayment.

MINTernet offers unlimited data and saves about $60 per year compared to T-Mobile’s service, though monthly payments aren’t available, and its network priority is unclear.

Late last month, Mint Mobile dropped the first hints about its new home internet service, but today it’s finally official. MINTernet starts at just $30 a month and is based on the same technology as T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.

As you might imagine, there are a few caveats here. First, you’ll need a Mint Mobile voice line for the best rates, and new internet customers must pay for 90 days of service upfront, totalling $90. After that, you’ll need to pay $360 upfront for the next year for the best rate. Those who prefer to pay every three months can continue to do so for $40 a month ($120 paid upfront).

If you don’t have Mint, you can still get MINTernet for $40 a month, again with an annual payment required for that rate. The bigger question might be if the service is actually worth it or not. I’d say it really depends. If you were at all intrigued by T-Mobile Home Internet and are a Mint customer, or were considering making the switch, then you’ll likely find that this is an affordable way to get online.

That said, the savings aren’t all that impressive compared to T-Mobile Home Internet. In total, you’ll pay about $60 less each year for Mint’s take on the service, but you won’t be able to pay in smaller monthly installments. It’s also unclear if MINTernet has the same priority as the base T-Mobile 5G plan, though you can expect the same unlimited internet access.

I’ll reserve full judgment until I’ve had a chance to check it out myself, but ultimately it will depend on just how similar the budget service is to its counterpart and whether the $60 savings are worth any potential downsides.

Would you consider home internet from Mint Mobile? 11 votes Yes, if it works well in my area 18 % Maybe, not for sure 36 % No, I'd rather just get T-Mobile Home Internet 9 % No, I'd never switch to 5G home internet period. 36 %

