Last Chance: Get a new phone for $1,000 off on any Verizon myPlan account, no trade-in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering $1,000 off any device on a myPlan account — including entry-level plans — without a trade-in, but you must add a new BYOD line and claim the offer in-store.

The new line is free for 36 months, but you’ll still pay around $7–$10 a month in taxes and fees.

The deal is a great fit for those who need both a device upgrade and a new line that can be used with their old device, but may not make sense if you have no use for an extra line.

T-Mobile has been stealing Big Red’s thunder for a while now, but a recent, independently backed report claims that the Uncarrier has officially dethroned Verizon as the best network in the US. For its part, Verizon has been working hard to retain existing customers and attract new ones through a variety of customer service improvements, free swag like concert tickets and gift cards, and some impressive promotions — including a free line for 36 months for select customers.

Another standout promo is the ability to get $1,000 off a new phone on any Verizon myPlan account, including the entry-level Welcome tier, all with no trade-in required. Considering how rare this kind of offer is for lower-tier plans, it’s a heck of a deal. That said, this deal is about to expire.

Of course, there are a few small catches. While the new device can be applied to any myPlan account, you’ll need to add a new BYOD line. The new line is actually free for the next 36 months, though you will still need to pay taxes and fees, which typically come out to around $7–$10 a month. The other catch is that this offer is only available in-store, so you’ll have to visit your nearest Verizon retail location.

Is this deal really worth it? Let’s be honest, Verizon isn’t doing this out of kindness. With T-Mobile on its heels, it is losing subscribers, and a healthy influx of line activations is something it can use to bolster its numbers for its investors. Still, if you need to upgrade a device and want a secondary line for a family member—like a child or grandparent—this could be a great deal. You could use the $1,000 credit for your own upgrade and then give your old phone to the new BYOD line.

But what if you just want the $1,000 credit and have no need for a secondary line? Even if the line fees and taxes are only $7 a month, you’d still be paying $252 over 36 months for a line you might not use. Still, you’d be saving about $748 in total, which could be worth it for some.

I’ll admit, my household considered this promo, but for us, it made more sense to finish paying off our current phones and leave Verizon before any further price hikes. Ultimately, whether you should consider this promotion comes down to whether or not you want to further tie yourself to Verizon.

