Verizon had a 'No service' and 'SOS only' outage today (Update: Back up)
- Verizon had a service outage across the USA today, affecting data, voice, and texting services.
- Users reportedly got no signal on their phones.
- Verizon did not acknowledge the outage and has not provided any reasoning or solutions.
Update, November 10, 2023 (12:46 PM ET): According to DownDetector, Verizon’s outage has ended. The peak of the outage appeared to be around 7:45 AM ET. Verizon did not issue a formal statement on the outage, as far as we can tell. If you are still facing issues connecting with Verizon, we recommend taking our troubleshooting steps for Verizon connectivity.
Original article, November 10, 2023 (07:52 AM ET): Verizon appears to be suffering from a nationwide outage. Several users have reported getting no signal on their phones, with error messages of No service, SOS only, and Emergency calls only.
DownDetector indicates that Verizon customers across the USA are suffering from network issues. Verizon MVNOs are also affected.
The majority of reports are from the East Coast along New York, but there are plenty from other regions, Dallas, Houston, and even on the West Coast, with San Francisco and Los Angeles being affected.
Users on X and Reddit are reporting service issues in their region, too. However, Verizon Support on X has not acknowledged the issue so far.
Curiously, Verizon’s network status check only lets users check for their location. We can see that data, voice, and text services are limited in some regions, namely Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle, among others. However, Verizon’s service check does not report any issues for San Francisco, Washington, New York, and Boston, which is at odds with the reports we are seeing online.
Some users have gotten back service, but only LTE for now. Still, getting back some functionality is a much-appreciated reprieve. 5G services continue to remain affected.
As a plausible solution, we recommend cycling airplane mode on and off to see if your phone can connect to Verizon’s network towers again.