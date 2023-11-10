Verizon had a 'No service' and 'SOS only' outage today (Update: Back up)

Update, November 10, 2023 (12:46 PM ET): According to DownDetector, Verizon’s outage has ended. The peak of the outage appeared to be around 7:45 AM ET. Verizon did not issue a formal statement on the outage, as far as we can tell. If you are still facing issues connecting with Verizon, we recommend taking our troubleshooting steps for Verizon connectivity.

Original article, November 10, 2023 (07:52 AM ET): Verizon appears to be suffering from a nationwide outage. Several users have reported getting no signal on their phones, with error messages of No service, SOS only, and Emergency calls only.