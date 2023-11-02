Verizon is offering a free iPhone 15 Pro when you trade-in any iPhone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It may only be the start of November, but Verizon is keen to drip-feed its holiday offers this year, starting with a real gem if you’ve got a dusty old Apple device lying around. As of today, new Verizon customers or existing customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can trade in their old iPhone and get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro, making the base model effectively free.

Verizon fans might have spotted that you could already get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro with a trade-in. That’s true, but until today, that was the maximum you could earn in trade-in credits. The actual amount was based on the model of the phone you were switching and its condition. Upgrading from the iPhone 14 might have scored you the full amount, but an old-school iPhone 8 would have only offset $415 from your total.

This deal is as generous as it is simple. While it lasts, any iPhone in any condition gets you the free iPhone 15 Pro if you go for the 128GB model. It will otherwise knock $1,000 off the final price of the handset, so the 256GB variant becomes just $99.99, the 512GB device is reduced to $299.99, and the 1TB handset drops to $499.99. Trade-in value will be given in bill credits over the course of 36 months.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get an Apple TV 4K and six months of Apple One thrown into the bargain. It’s an excellent opportunity to upgrade the old iOS phone in the back of your drawer. That old iPhone 5? That’s worth a cool G right now.

