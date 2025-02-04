Verizon's latest perk gives you access to Gemini Advanced for half price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has introduced a new AI perk for mobile and home internet subscribers, offering access to Gemini Advanced at a 50% discount.

The add-on perk includes all the Google One AI Premium plan benefits for just $10 per month.

It will be available for all Verizon myPlan and myHome subscribers starting February 6.

In a bid to bring Gemini Advanced and Google’s expansive suite of AI tools to more users, Verizon today announced a new AI perk for mobile and home internet subscribers. As part of this perk, the carrier will offer all the benefits from the Google One AI Premium plan at half price.

Verizon says its new AI perk will be available to all myPlan and myHome subscribers starting February 6. It will offer access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, Gemini Gems, AI integration within Google apps, and more. Typically, these features cost $19.99 per month as part of the Google One AI Premium subscription, but Verizon subscribers will get them for just $10 a month with the new AI perk.

Once it goes live, subscribers will be able to add the Google One AI Premium perk to their existing plans from the My Verizon app or by visiting the carrier’s website. The offer is limited to one per eligible line or home internet plan and can be canceled at any time.

Verizon claims to be the first US carrier to extend an AI-powered perk to subscribers and plans to bring more such perks to users in the future. The perk offers great value for money to existing Verizon myPlan and myHome subscribers, and you should consider adding it to your line if you want to try out Google’s suite of advanced AI tools.

