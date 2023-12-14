Verizon is giving away Xbox Series X consoles for new 5G Home Internet subscribers

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A new promotion from Verizon can get you a free Xbox Series X.

Just sign up for 5G Home Plus for at least 180 days to get one.

There’s also a gift card included, along with the choice between an Echo Show 10 or yet another gift card.

Mobile carriers in the United States are increasingly pushing customers to abandon cable internet and adopt 5G-based internet. T-Mobile is doing a big push for this with a very inexpensive plan and plenty of free trial time. Verizon, though, just upped the ante significantly for its own home internet offering.

Starting today, if you give 5G Home Plus from Verizon a shot, you can get a free Xbox Series X. The Xbox comes with a $100 Verizon gift card and either an Amazon Echo Show 10 or a $200 Amazon gift card. If you went with only gift cards, that would be a $500 gaming console and $300 worth of free cash credit just for subscribing to 5G internet service.

Of course, the fine print here will prevent people from taking the money and running (literally). In order to keep the console and not pay for it, you’ll need to meet some requirements: You must sign up for 5G Home Plus online as this is an online-exclusive offer.

Sign-ups need to happen before January 3, 2024, and you need to redeem the offer for the free Xbox Series X earlier than 60 days after, or by April 3, 2024, whichever comes first.

You need to stick with that internet subscription for at least 180 days.

One console per order and one console per Verizon account. Verizon reserves the right to charge you the total price of the Xbox if you don’t complete those requirements, so pay close attention.

Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan (note the “Plus” there, as there’s a non-Plus plan that doesn’t include a free Xbox) costs $80 monthly without any discounts. If you’re already a Verizon subscriber, this price could come down as low as $45 each month, so be sure to check thoroughly for how much you can save. If you are eligible for the $45 rate, that would be $270 total for 180 days of 5G internet with a free Xbox, which, I don’t need to tell you, is nuts.

Ready to get started? Head to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet page and get a free Xbox Series X before they all go!

Comments