It's not just you: Verizon had an outage this morning

Verizon appears to have suffered from another outage just about a week after a major one. Several users on Reddit and X (formerly known as Twitter) reported getting no signal on their phones this morning, with calls and texts failing and data being unavailable. Services briefly came back for some users, but it went down again for them, although there are no further follow-ups on whether it was finally resolved. Users on Reddit also reported issues contacting Verizon customer support numbers.