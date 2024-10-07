Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
It's not just you: Verizon had an outage this morning
- Verizon had a service outage across the USA today, affecting data, voice, and texting services.
- A Verizon spokesperson mentions in a statement that the service disruption is now resolved.
Verizon appears to have suffered from another outage just about a week after a major one. Several users on Reddit and X (formerly known as Twitter) reported getting no signal on their phones this morning, with calls and texts failing and data being unavailable. Services briefly came back for some users, but it went down again for them, although there are no further follow-ups on whether it was finally resolved. Users on Reddit also reported issues contacting Verizon customer support numbers.
DownDetector indicated that Verizon customers across the USA were suffering from network issues. The spike in reports was huge, with over 6000 reports.
A Verizon spokesperson provided us with the following statement:
Some Verizon Wireless customers experienced a short service disruption when calling landlines this morning. The outage lasted for a few minutes and is now resolved.
