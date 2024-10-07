Search results for

It's not just you: Verizon had an outage this morning

The outage affected data, calls, and text services.
By

Published on4 hours ago

2024 Verizon logo on smartpohone Stock photo (10)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Verizon had a service outage across the USA today, affecting data, voice, and texting services.
  • A Verizon spokesperson mentions in a statement that the service disruption is now resolved.

Verizon appears to have suffered from another outage just about a week after a major one. Several users on Reddit and X (formerly known as Twitter) reported getting no signal on their phones this morning, with calls and texts failing and data being unavailable. Services briefly came back for some users, but it went down again for them, although there are no further follow-ups on whether it was finally resolved. Users on Reddit also reported issues contacting Verizon customer support numbers.

Verizon Outage User Reports
X user YazzyYee

DownDetector indicated that Verizon customers across the USA were suffering from network issues. The spike in reports was huge, with over 6000 reports.

Verizon Outage
DownDetector

A Verizon spokesperson provided us with the following statement:

Some Verizon Wireless customers experienced a short service disruption when calling landlines this morning. The outage lasted for a few minutes and is now resolved.

Did you face a Verizon outage? Are you still facing issues with Verizon or other carriers in the US? Let us know in the comments below!

