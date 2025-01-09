Verizon is offering free cellular service to help those affected by California wildfires

Multiple wildfires have recently spread throughout Southern California, affecting areas such as Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley. As emergency crews continue their work to extinguish the fires, Verizon is offering relief to residents, businesses, and first responders.

To support those in the hardest-hit areas, Verizon announced that it will be offering unlimited calls, texts, and data so anyone in the area can stay connected. It will also be waiving charges, with more information about this relief to come in the following days.

Steven Keller, Verizon’s Pacific Market President, had this to say about the situation:

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, and surrounding areas. We understand how critical it is to stay connected during emergencies like these, and we are fully committed to supporting these communities, first responders, and our customers in every way possible. We stand with you in this challenging time and will continue working tirelessly to ensure reliable communication remains a lifeline for those in need.

In addition to offering free unlimited calls, texts, and data, the carrier has set up free Wi-Fi and charging stations in multiple areas. These areas include:

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles 90025

1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles 90025 El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Oxnard College: 4000 S Rose Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033

Verizon isn’t the only carrier offering assistance during this troubling time, AT&T also recently announced it is waiving overage charges for unlimited talk, text, and data. T-Mobile has also committed to offering unlimited talk, text, and data from now until January 15.