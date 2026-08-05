Verizon's Apple Music perk won't dodge the price hike — here's what you'll pay

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has confirmed it will increase the prices of some Apple Music-related perks starting September 1.

Some legacy plans may be exempt from the price bumps, with the company’s support page confirming a $10.99/month cost for some individual plans.

This comes on the heels of Apple Music raising the prices of its Individual, Student, and Family plans in July.

Apple Music recently bumped the prices of its Student and Individual plans by $1/month, while the Family plan witnessed a $3/month increase. This marked the first price hike for the streaming service in nearly four years. Now, in a move that should come as no surprise to anyone, Verizon has announced a price hike for its Apple Music perk.

A statement on Verizon’s support page for Apple Music details the increased perk rates that will go into effect on September 1.

Here are the updated perk rates: Apple Music Family going up from $10 to $13/month.

Apple One Family going up from $20 to $23/month.

Apple Bundle with Simplicity going up from $2o to $23/month. Meanwhile, eligible users can also claim Verizon’s “Apple Music on us” with certain legacy/grandfathered plans, which unlocks six months of free access. Verizon notes that subscribers will pay $10.99/month after six months.

While these price hikes will come as a bitter disappointment to subscribers, Apple Music still remains cheaper than Spotify. However, Apple Music’s updated Individual subscription price of $11.99 is now on par with YouTube Music, while its $19.99/month Family plan costs $1 more than YouTube Music’s plan.

If there’s one area where Apple Music lags behind, it’s the unavailability of a free, ad-supported tier. While both Spotify and YouTube Music already offer such plans, Apple Music doesn’t. But according to a recent rumor, that could change soon.

Follow