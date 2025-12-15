Verizon's free line offer returns, but it falls short of T-Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering a free “Unlimited Welcome” line for 36 months to customers on specific Unlimited plans who check the “offers” section of the app.

The promotion is strictly Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and requires in-store activation, paperless billing, and autopay.

Rival T-Mobile’s free line promo does not come with an expiry date, making it a much better deal.

T-Mobile’s free line promo is the most well-known promo in the industry, but other carriers also offer free lines from time to time, although they tend to fall short. Verizon is back again with a free line promo, and here’s how you can take advantage of it.

According to The Mobile Report, citing an internal source, some Verizon customers are being offered a free line in the “offers” section of the My Verizon app, although they must visit a store to have the line added.

The free line is being made available to customers on Unlimited Welcome, postpaid Unlimited Plus, or postpaid Unlimited Ultimate plans. However, if you’ve already taken a free line from Verizon in the past, you won’t be eligible for this one.

Much like Verizon’s previous free line promo, the new free line will be an Unlimited Welcome line that is free for 36 months through monthly credits. While the main line is free, it still incurs taxes and fees (approximately $6-$10 per month), which aren’t covered by the credit. You’ll also need to be on paperless billing and use the autopay discount. After 36 months, you must either cancel the line or pay the standard rate based on the total number of lines.

Furthermore, this free line is BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), just as before. You cannot finance a device on the line or take advantage of phone promotions on it.

All in all, T-Mobile’s free line promotion is more lucrative than Verizon’s, as T-Mobile’s free lines don’t come with an expiry date. Still, for Verizon users, it makes sense to take advantage of it, as long as you create a reminder for yourself to cancel the line after three years.

