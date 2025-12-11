T-Mobile is giving away free lines again, but not everyone is invited

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is rolling out a targeted “Line On Us” promotion to randomly selected customers.

The free line is strictly a “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) arrangement and typically requires having at least two paid lines on the account, although additional requirements also likely apply.

You can check eligibility by asking support to look for the “Loyalty BYOD Dec 2025” segment (ID25079) on your T-Mobile account.

T-Mobile frequently runs free line promos for its customers. If you missed the last free line promo, another one is now rolling out. However, the big catch with the promo is that customers are being selected randomly for the free line, presuming they fulfill some basic conditions.

Reddit user tva_raylan highlighted that T-Mobile’s new free line promo is rolling out today. The Mobile Report notes that this “Line On Us” free line promotion would be an additional line on your existing account, and would require no additional purchases (other than the $35 Device Connection Charge). If you’re on a plan that doesn’t include taxes and fees (like T-Mobile’s Experience plans), you’ll also end up paying taxes on that free line monthly.

Note that if you qualify for the promo and accept it, you will need to BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). You will not be able to finance a phone through T-Mobile on that line.

While the exact qualifications for the promotion remain known only to T-Mobile, the standard baseline qualifications still apply. These free line promos are usually offered to customers who have at least two paid lines on their account.

Previous free line promos were not offered to customers who already have two free lines or had added a free line earlier in the year, but it’s unclear if these restrictions continue to apply.

Eligible customers are likely to receive a text message advertising the promo or may see an alert in the T-Life app. If your account is eligible, it will have a special “segment” on the account called “Loyalty BYOD Dec 2025” for the Line On Us offer with promo ID ID25079. Unfortunately, only employees can check this, so reach out to T-Mobile if you’re interested.

