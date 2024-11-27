This Verizon offer could save you hundreds of dollars over the next year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering a $10/month per line loyalty discount to subscribers.

The discount can be applied by visiting the MyAccess page on the My Verizon app.

Users with multiple lines can apply the discount to each line, thereby saving a substantial amount over the next year.

A popular Verizon discount seems to be back, allowing existing customers to save up to $10 per month per line. The 12-month-long promotion could ultimately save subscribers who own multiple lines hundreds of dollars over the next year.

If you were one of the many who took advantage of this deal last year, you may have noticed your bills rising in recent weeks as the initial 12-month offer period came to an end. However, it looks like the promotion has resurfaced and could be even easier to activate this time around.

Users on Reddit are reporting that the $10 per line loyalty discount can be applied by visiting the MyAccess page on the My Verizon app.

“On the app, I went under the “MyAccess” section, and at the top of that, it says, “Explore top offers for you.” In my case, it was $150 off Samsung watch, but if you click that, it will take you to a different-looking “Offers” page. From this “Offers” page, I was able to redeem all of my $10 off per line offers,” a user writes on Reddit.

u/johnothy/Reddit

According to a screenshot provided by a Verizon subscriber (see above), no plan change is required to redeem the offer. Users with multiple lines are also reporting that the discount only applies to one line at a time. So, if you have several lines on your account, you may need to go through the process for each line to receive the full discount.

If you can’t see the offer in the MyAccess section of the My Verizon app, Droid Life reports there may be another way to trigger it.

Last year, the trick required users to go into their Verizon account and initiate the process of porting their number to a different carrier. By generating a “Number Transfer PIN,” Verizon would recognize this as a sign of potential departure and apply a $10 monthly discount to your account.

Now, rather than creating the PIN, you can go straight to the transfer PIN page and look for a pop-up offering the discount.

So if you’re a Verizon customer, it might be worth checking your account and taking advantage of this loyalty deal before it disappears.

