Verizon grants a temporary reprieve for Message Plus users

TL;DR Last month, Verizon announced that it would be shutting down its Message Plus app on November 7.

The app’s closure date has now been extended to December 9, 2024.

Verizon is encouraging users to switch to Google Messages.

Verizon has extended the lifespan of its Message Plus app, giving users a one-month reprieve from the previously announced November 7 shutdown. The new deadline for the service’s discontinuation is now December 9, 2024. (h/t: Droid Life)

This last-minute extension comes as a relief to many Message Plus users who were caught off guard by the initial announcement last month. The texting app, which used to come preloaded on Verizon devices, allows users to sync their texting conversations across multiple devices and has been a popular choice for Verizon customers.

However, the writing is on the wall for Message Plus. The rise of Rich Communication Services (RCS) is changing the messaging landscape, and Verizon is keen on embracing this new standard. RCS offers a more advanced messaging experience with features like high-resolution photo sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators, similar to Apple’s iMessage.

Verizon’s decision to shut down Message Plus is part of a broader trend in the industry. Samsung has already abandoned its own messaging app in favor of Google Messages, and now Verizon is following suit. Google Messages is emerging as the preferred messaging app for Android users, especially with the rollout of RCS support on iPhones with the iOS 18 update.

The move towards RCS and the consolidation of messaging apps is likely to benefit consumers in the long run. With greater interoperability between devices and platforms, messaging will become more seamless and feature-rich.

Verizon encourages its Message Plus users to switch to Google Messages, which is now preloaded on all Verizon Android devices. For iPhone users, the Apple Messages app is the recommended choice for sending RCS messages to Android users.

While the extra month provides some breathing room, Message Plus users should take this opportunity to migrate their conversations and familiarize themselves with Google Messages.

