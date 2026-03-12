Using YouTube for free, as we knew it, is dead

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you’re reading this, you’re probably an avid YouTube user. And if you are, I think there’s one thing we can all agree on. As imperfect as it may be, YouTube is invaluable. Whether I’m watching a movie/game review at lunchtime or an instructional video on how to remove carpet from my first house, there’s not a streaming service I use more than YouTube.

But with each day that passes in 2026, something else becomes unignorable. The free YouTube experience as we once knew it is dead — and it’s never coming back.

Do you pay for YouTube in 2026? 72 votes Yes, YouTube Premium 22 % Yes, YouTube Premium Lite 3 % Not yet, but I'm going to 3 % No, I refuse to pay for YouTube 72 %

Free YouTube is getting worse by the day

Joe Maring / Android Authority

This realization became crystal clear this week when YouTube announced it was adding unskippable 30-second advertisements to videos when watching YouTube on TVs. If you like watching YouTube on the big screen, you’re now punished by having to sit through longer ads.

A six-second ad is one thing, as is a 15 or 20-second ad you can skip after the first few seconds. But a 30-second advertisement that you have to watch the entirety of? I don’t think I have to explain why that’s bad.

Importantly, this is far from an isolated incident.

At the start of this month, free YouTube users reported seeing new advertising banners on the Android and iOS apps. The ads appear in the bottom-left corner of the video you’re watching, and in some cases, can only be dismissed after exiting the video and restarting it.

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

In February, YouTube increased its crackdown on users watching with ad blockers, removing comments and video descriptions when ad blockers were detected. And in January, YouTube blocked background playback from many third-party browsers — one of the most popular workarounds to accessing background play without paying for Premium.

I don't want to think about what free YouTube will look like come August or December.

And that’s just what’s happened in 2026 — a year we’re not even a full three months into. YouTube made similar moves in 2025, but it’s really stepped things up this year. If we’re already seeing longer, unskippable TV ads, invasive mobile ad banners, limited features with ad blockers, and the removal of background play for third-party browsers in mid-March, I don’t want to think about what free YouTube will look like come August or December.

And keep in mind that before all of this, the free YouTube experience was already in a bad place. Pre- and mid-roll ads on all devices are already out of control. Then there are all the features YouTube locks behind a Premium subscription — including background playback, video downloads, and more. It’s rough.

Paying for Premium is now a necessity

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The good news? There is a solution to all of this: YouTube Premium.

I understand that there will always be some people who are completely opposed to paying for YouTube, but we’re officially at a point where the YouTube of today isn’t the same YouTube we had 10 years ago. Ads have always been part of the free YouTube experience, but the number and types of ads have changed significantly over the years. What used to be a minor inconvenience is rapidly turning into a hellish experience. And, if 2026 is any indication, things are only going to get worse.

Considering that, I don’t understand why any regular YouTube user wouldn’t pay for Premium at this point.

If you primarily care about removing ads and also want features like background playback and video downloads, $8/month for Premium Lite is an unbelievably good deal. If you want extra features like YouTube Music Premium, $14/month for regular Premium is an equally great value. And if you have friends or family members you can share a subscription with, $23/month for the Premium family plan is even better yet.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

I’m just as fed up with streaming service subscriptions as you are, but when you compare what free YouTube has turned into compared to how a Premium subscription changes things, it’s money you almost can’t afford not to spend as a regular YouTube user.

This is all to say that using YouTube for free is becoming increasingly unrealistic. While Google will almost certainly never remove YouTube’s free tier, it’s certainly doing everything in its power to make the free version as unenjoyable as possible. And pending any drastic changes on that front, free YouTube no longer makes any sense.

