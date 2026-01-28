YouTube may be blocking background play on third-party browsers

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube viewers are reporting that background play no longer works on Samsung Internet, Vivaldi, and other browsers.

The breaking of background play on multiple browsers suggests this could be a targeted change by YouTube.

One user claims that the feature is working again on Brave.

A YouTube Premium subscription not only allows you to avoid ads, but also gives you access to a variety of benefits. However, there are ways to get around YouTube’s paywall to access these features for free. This usually includes turning to a browser that’s not Chrome and using ad blockers. Those who use these workarounds are now reporting that one commonly used feature is now broken.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

One of the many features included in a YouTube Premium subscription is background play. This feature allows you to continue listening to a YouTube video even after minimizing the browser or turning your phone’s screen off.

According to multiple reports from Samsung Internet users (via PiunikaWeb), background play has stopped working. Although a majority of the reports involve Samsung Internet, there are also reports from people using Brave, Vivaldi, and Microsoft Edge. However, one user claims that the feature is working again on Brave.

In these reports, the users claim that when they minimize the browser or turn off the screen, the audio cuts out. Some users are even seeing a briefly visible notification that reads “MediaOngoingActivity” before the media controls disappear.

To encourage more users to sign up for a Premium subscription, YouTube has previously rolled out changes to prevent circumvention. For example, a crackdown last November led thousands who use ad blockers on the site to believe YouTube was down. Considering the number of complaints across multiple apps, it’s possible that this is yet another attempt by the company to discourage people from using workarounds.

Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment on the situation. We will update this article with new information when it becomes available.

Follow