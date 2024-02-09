Poll: Are you still using a HUAWEI phone or have you switched?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

HUAWEI was subjected to a US trade ban back in 2019, and this had plenty of serious ramifications for the company. One of the biggest issues for consumers was that phones released after the trade ban lacked Google integration.

The Chinese brand’s market share has tumbled dramatically since then. But we’re curious to know whether our readers who had HUAWEI phones were still using these devices or if they’ve switched to a different brand. So let us know by taking the poll below.

Are you still using a Huawei phone or have you switched? 179 votes I'm using a Huawei phone with Google support 27 % I'm using a Huawei phone without Google support 22 % I've switched to Samsung 18 % I've switched to an iPhone 6 % I'm using a Xiaomi phone instead 3 % I'm using an OPPO/OnePlus/Vivo/Realme phone 8 % I'm using another brand's phone (leave a comment) 15 %

Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are the top three brands globally. So it makes sense if most HUAWEI-toting consumers have since switched to phones from one of these manufacturers.

Then again, you could be like my colleague Andy Walker and stick with an older, Google-backed HUAWEI device to this day. Or you could be all-in on HUAWEI and opt for one of the newer phones that lack proper Google integration, such as the P60 Pro. Either way, you can give your answer above.

