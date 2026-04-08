US Mobile announces new plan in partnership with Starlink

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile has announced its own home internet and mobile service bundle, following AT&T and Mint’s footsteps.

Not much is known about the plan just yet, other than it will combine mobile with Starlink home internet.

Pricing is expected to start around $50, though full details are expected to arrive on April 9.

Recently, AT&T announced its One Connect plan, which combines home internet with mobile service in a single plan. It seems that the trend is picking up steam as competitors attempt to create alternative bundles that work similarly.

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While AT&T utilizes fiber internet and Mint Mobile uses 5G home internet, US Mobile is taking things in a different direction by partnering with Starlink.

At first glance, you might assume this is just for satellite on mobile. While US Mobile hints that it could eventually bring users an option similar to T-Sat by Starlink, it’s important to be clear that this is not a backup satellite service designed as an emergency alternative to terrestrial networks. Instead, this is a home internet package built around Starlink.

As you can imagine, this will probably be less useful for those who have alternatives like fiber and 5G home internet.

There are also a lot of unknowns around the service. US Mobile CEO Ahmed Khattak hints the service will begin around $50, though it’s unclear exactly what that price gets you. It’s also unclear if that’s a temporary discount or the permanent price.

Starlink’s non-promotional rates in the US typically fall around $120 a month, so we find it hard to believe that you’ll get completely unlimited Starlink service and a phone line for this price. It’s very likely that the price includes a very basic plan like their $8 a month 2GB light plan. It’s also unclear if this is a special version of Starlink with extra concessions like a hard data cap.

Starlink also typically requires you to buy expensive equipment, and it’s unclear how US Mobile will handle this. The CEO did mention that you’ll get a mini dish, but unfortunately, no other details.

The good news is that the plan is expected to be fully revealed tomorrow, April 9. This is certainly a unique move for US Mobile and could be one of the cheapest ways to get low Earth orbit satellite coverage. It all comes down to execution, which we’ll know more about soon enough.

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