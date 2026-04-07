T-Mobile is taking a page out of AT&T's playbook with Mint's new bundle plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A week after AT&T announced a home and mobile internet bundle, T-Mobile’s Mint brand is following suit.

The new bundled plan will cost $45 a month, though you’ll have to pay the full $540 outright annually.

The new plan combines 5G home internet with Mint’s unlimited plan and let’s you add a second line for $15 per month.

Last week, AT&T announced its new OneConnect plan, giving users a way to get home internet and mobile phone access under one unified plan. Now, T-Mobile’s sub-brand Mint is following suit with a bundle of its own. While AT&T’s solution combined fiber home access with the AT&T mobile network, Mint’s “Unf*! Your Bills” plan combines its existing mobile service with its MINTernet 5G home internet service for just $45 a month.

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While this plan is obviously much cheaper than the $90 per line you’ll pay for AT&T OneConnect Individual, the big difference is that 5G home internet is nowhere near the same league as fiber. That said, the mobile service is actually pretty similar. AT&T includes lower-priority unlimited basic data, which is essentially the same level of service you’ll get from Mint’s unlimited plan, other than it will obviously run on the T-Mobile network instead.

As you might guess, there are a few catches to Mint’s plan. First, you’ll need to pay for a full year up-front, which at $540 isn’t exactly a small ask, though it might be perfect for those who have yet to use any leftover cash from their tax refunds. The plan also only includes one mobile line, though you’ll be able to add a second line for $15. There’s no mention of additional lines beyond this, however.

While we really feel like this plan would benefit from quarterly payments at least, it’s still a fairly solid deal if you live in an area with excellent T-Mobile 5G coverage and don’t mind lower priority service for mobile. The good news is that Mint’s online home internet is reasonably comparable to T-Mobile 5G, though it could see light deprioritization from time to time as well.

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