If you're upset with the Pixel Watch 4 spec leak, you're missing what really matters

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google is set to launch a slew of new Pixel hardware next month, and while much of our attention has been focused on the Pixel 10 series, there’s another Pixel gadget that’s also coming soon: the Pixel Watch 4. Android Authority recently reported a few key specs for Google’s next smartwatch, and on the surface, none of it is particularly exciting.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip — the same one used in the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 — is making a return to the Pixel Watch 4. Battery capacities are increasing slightly, and there’s an unspecified charging upgrade. As a reminder, all of that is packaged in a body that looks largely identical to the Pixel Watch 3.

Given how little is changing between the Pixel Watch 4 and its predecessor, it’s easy to be disappointed by these specs. However, while I understand that initial knee-jerk reaction, I don’t think that’s the right way to look at the Pixel Watch 4 at all.

After the latest spec leak, are you still interested in the Pixel Watch 4? 11 votes No, it doesn't sound like a big enough upgrade. 55 % Yes, I'm still looking forward to it. 36 % I'm not sure yet. 9 % Other (let us know in the comments). 0 %

The Pixel Watch 4 is working from a strong foundation

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Let’s start by dissecting the specs. On paper, reusing the same chip found in the previous two generations of Pixel Watches doesn’t sound promising. However, it’s important to remember that, despite its age, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 remains extremely capable.

We didn’t encounter any performance issues in our Pixel Watch 3 review last September, nor did I when I tested the smartwatch myself last year. I’ve continued to dabble with the Pixel Watch 3 here and there in 2025, and it still feels just as snappy as I could ask for.

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 is also a really efficient chip, delivering around 36 hours of battery life in our Pixel Watch 3 review and in my own testing, too. The Pixel Watch 4 is taking that same chip and pairing it with even larger batteries this year (a 7% increase for the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 and 9% for the 45mm model), meaning the Pixel Watch 3’s excellent endurance should only get better. Looked at that way, reused silicon and a 7-9% battery increase doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Elsewhere, everything else that we loved about the Pixel Watch 3 should also carry over to the Pixel Watch 4, if not get slightly better. That includes the Pixel Watch 3’s excellent AMOLED-LTPO panel, the choice between 41mm and 45mm case sizes, Google’s now-iconic Pixel Watch aesthetic, and the same great suite of Fitbit health features. On top of all that, Google’s Wear OS 6 software, featuring the new Material 3 Expressive UI (plus Google Gemini replacing Google Assistant), should all be available right out of the box.

While none of this is dramatically different from the Pixel Watch 3, that’s not a bad thing. The Pixel Watch 3 has been our number one best smartwatch pick since it launched, and the Pixel Watch 4 is shaping up to be that same watch but with even better battery life and faster charging.

Is that the most thrilling pitch for a new Pixel Watch? Perhaps not. But judging the Pixel Watch 4 solely based on leaked specs overlooks what truly makes Google’s smartwatches so special.

Google can still surprise us

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Although part of what makes the Pixel Watch 3 so great is its spec sheet, equally important are the features not represented in the specifications. The Pixel Watch 3 is filled with these, and, at least to me, they’re what make the smartwatch stand out from its competitors.

A prime example of this is the Fitbit updates Google launched alongside the Pixel Watch 3. Tracking my overall health/fitness with last year’s new Cardio Load and Readiness goals is far and away more interesting than a simple step or calorie tracker.

I was also a big fan of the new Running Dashboard introduced by the Pixel Watch 3. As a fairly avid runner, Google’s detailed running history, workout metrics, and guided run training are some of the more interesting smartwatch features I’ve seen in a while. Not to mention, Loss of Pulse Detection is one of the most unique capabilities on a smartwatch today, and you’ll only find it on the Pixel Watch 3.

Google

When the Pixel Watch 3 specs leaked, we were unaware of the new Cardio Load tracker, Running Dashboard, or Loss of Pulse Detection. And yet, those are some of the watch’s best features. Google has a track record of building clever experiences into its watches that go beyond processors and battery capacities, and it’s naive to think that won’t continue with the Pixel Watch 4.

Additionally, it’s worth noting potential hardware changes for the Pixel Watch 4. Along with the new charging mechanism, the leaked renders we’ve seen suggest a larger display/thinner bezels, as well as a hint of a new button. Pair that with the possibility of a new set of software goodies for this year’s release, and there’s still ample room for Google to surprise us with the Pixel Watch 4 — even if its spec sheet doesn’t blow you away.

91mobiles/Onleaks Pixel Watch 4

This isn’t to dismiss the boring nature of the latest Pixel Watch 4 leak (it’s objectively not very enthralling), but rather to remind us that there’s still a lot about Google’s next smartwatch to look forward to, whether that’s further improved battery life, excellent software, new features we haven’t heard about yet, or possible design upgrades.

I’d love a new chipset and other spec changes just as much as the next person, but even without those, I’m not writing off the Pixel Watch 4 — and you shouldn’t either.