How to update OnePlus Buds without a OnePlus phone

OnePlus has a small portfolio of wireless earbuds to choose from, with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 being the most advanced of the bunch. Initially, you couldn’t update the company’s wireless earbuds without a new OnePlus phone. Even the OnePlus 5T couldn’t update the company’s earbuds. Thankfully, OnePlus has rectified this decision and simplified the update process on Android and iOS.

How to update OnePlus Buds on Android

Updating your OnePlus Buds’ firmware on an Android phone is easy and takes just a few moments. Download the Hey Melody app from the Google Play Store. If you own a OnePlus phone, there’s a good chance this is pre-installed on your device. Open the buds’ case near your smartphone. Some OnePlus cases require you to press and hold the Setup button for a few seconds to enter pairing mode. Open the Hey Melody app and tap the “+” symbol to pair your OnePlus Buds. The earbuds will appear in the app. Scroll down to Firmware Update > Download & Install. It can take up to five minutes to install an update. Your earbuds should have at least 30% battery remaining before attempting the installation.

How to update OnePlus Buds on an iPhone

To install updates for your OnePlus Buds on an iPhone, follow these steps: Download the HeyMelody app from the App Store. With the earbuds in the case, place the case near your phone and open it. Keep the buds inside. With some OnePlus earbud cases, you need to press and hold the Setup button for a few seconds to enter pairing mode. Open the Hey Melody app and tap the “+” symbol. A prompt will walk you through pairing the buds to your iPhone. Once connected, the earbuds will appear in the app. Scroll down to Firmware Update > Download & Install. I recommend keeping your buds’ firmware updated at all times for a stable listening experience. Firmware updates can potentially improve sound quality and battery life. Further, updates can expand the feature set of your wireless earbuds, making them competitive as they age. We’ve seen this with the Google Pixel Buds Pro, as the company added spatial audio with head tracking to its earphones.

FAQs

What earbuds does the HeyMelody iPhone app support? As of April 25, 2023, the iOS Hey Melody app supports the following earbuds: OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

OnePlus Buds Z2

OPPO Enco Air3

OPPO Enco X2

OPPO Enco Free 2

OPPO Enco Free 2i

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro

OPPO Enco Air

OPPO Enco R Pro

OPPO Enco Play

How do I reset my OnePlus Buds? To reset your OnePlus Buds, place the buds in the case. Then, hold the case’s Setup button for 10 seconds. Wait for the LED to blink red five times. Afterward, release the Setup button. The earbuds are back to their factory settings.

