Upcoming HBO series you'll want to check out when they drop

While streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have given it a run for its money, HBO remains the premier home of prestige TV. With new shows to check out every week, it can be hard to keep track of what's in the pipeline. That's why we've assembled a list of the most exciting upcoming HBO series to look out for.

With the upcoming launch of Max, taking the place of Warner Bros. Discovery streamer HBO Max, there's been a lot of cross-branding of HBO series that will also be streaming on Max. There's admittedly a fair amount of overlap, but HBO remains a prestige cable brand. As such, we're keeping upcoming HBO shows separate from Max Originals for now. So, don't worry if you don't see the Dune or DC comics or Harry Potter series you're excited for on this list. They haven't been cancelled. They just aren't HBO.

If you want to be able to stream these and other HBO shows when they do come out, you can do that by signing up for HBO Max below. You’ll automatically be migrated over to Max when it launches, or you can wait to sign up for that on May 23 if you prefer.

Upcoming HBO series:

Editor’s note: We’ll update this list with more upcoming HBO series once they are announced.

The White House Plumbers Release date: May 1

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson star in this satirical political drama that goes behind the scenes of the 1971 Watergate scandal. Following Richard Nixon’s political saboteurs E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the series explores how two former FBI and CIA employees became White House operatives who accidentally toppled the very presidency they were trying to protect through illegal covert ops.

The Idol Release date: June 4

One of the most highly anticipated (and already controversial) upcoming HBO series, The Idol is the latest project from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, co-created with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The series stars Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, and many more. It sees an up-and-coming pop idol allying herself with a self-help guru and cult leader in the hopes of propelling her career to the next level. The Idol promised to be one of the biggest shows of the summer.

True Detective: Night Country Release date: 2023

The popular anthology mystery thriller is back, with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the lead roles of this Alaska-set season. Just as the long winter night reaches Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station mysteriously vanish. Now, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to dig into their own dark pasts if they hope to solve the case.

The Sympathizer Release date: 2024

Based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Sympathizer is one of the most promising of the upcoming HBO series. Starring a barely recognizable Robert Downey Jr., the series, developed by co-showrunners Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, is a satirical spy thriller and dark comedy. It follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese man in Los Angeles as he spies on Vietnamese refugees, reporting back to the Communist party in Vietnam.

The Regime Release date: 2024

The Regime, previously announced as The Palace, is a star-studded new political drama coming to HBO sometime in 2024. Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant lead the cast in this story of a year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel under pressure.

Hellraiser Release date: TBD

HBO is expanding the world of Clive Barker’s 1987 film about interdimensional beings who explore the limits of human experience through physical torture with this upcoming HBO series. Deadline reports that funnyman Danny McBride is among the executive producers of the show. The pilot, and several episodes, will be directed by David Gordon Green, who directed 2018’s Halloween movie reboot. The series will exist separately from the 2022 Hulu original feature film reboot of Hellraiser.

Parasite Release date: TBD

Parasite, the surprise winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020, is currently in development as an upcoming HBO series. The movie’s writer and director Bong Joon Ho will help develop the series, alongside director Adam McKay (The Big Short, Don’t Look Up). Set in the same narrative universe as the film, the series will not be a continuation but instead a new story exploring similar themes of wealth and inequality. While Tilda Swinton was at one point attached to star, she has since moved on from the project, which remains in development.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Release date: TBD

The second confirmed Game of Thrones spinoff at HBO after the popular House of the Dragon, this prequel series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” books. Martin is serving as executive producer on the new series, set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series will see a knight and his squire, a young Targaryen, after the age of dragons has ended and the Targaryens still hold the throne. While there’s no word on when it will air, the upcoming HBO series is sure to draw huge viewer numbers.

Snow (working title) Release date: TBD

Continuing its Game of Thrones streak, HBO is also in early development for a sequel series that would center on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow. The Hollywood Reporter stated earlier in 2022 that Thrones actor Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Snow in this series. The honorable warrior and leader was last seen in the final episode of Game of Thrones joining the Wildlings in exile north of The Wall after killing his lover (and aunt) Daenerys Targaryen. A sequel series means we could also potentially see the return of other Game of Thrones actors reprising their roles.

