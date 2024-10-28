This unreleased, 'highly-secretive' Apple app could help you avoid diabetes someday

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak states that Apple internally tested a food-logging app with some employees to monitor how their diets impact blood sugar levels.

While the unreleased application itself will likely never debut to the public, Apple could bake its features into its existing Health app down the road.

The company has also been working on a noninvasive glucose tracker for its Apple Watch for over a decade, but it seems unlikely to be ready anytime soon.

Every year, Apple typically announces at least one new health-related feature coming to its devices. Just recently, the company shared that its latest smartwatches will start detecting sleep apnea, while the AirPods Pro 2 have gained some software perks revolving around hearing health. Cupertino’s health monitoring journey is far from over, however. A new report reveals that Apple has been internally testing an app that could help certain users avoid diabetes.

According to Bloomberg, trusted Apple employees were temporarily given access to a “highly secretive” food-logging app designed to help them avoid diabetes. The company reportedly picked some employees with prediabetes and had them submit blood sugar measurements and food intake logs. That’s to analyze how specific food types cause glucose spikes in the blood and potentially bring these features to the Apple Health app.

While Apple has seemingly been working on a noninvasive glucose tracker for its smartwatch for over a decade, the latest rumors indicate that the sensor won’t debut anytime soon. The report claims that the company is facing challenges with shrinking the monitor and preventing it from overheating. Whether Apple releases its food-logging features separately or waits till it readies the monitor remains unclear.

If the unreleased app’s features come to fruition, Apple users with prediabetes may receive diet recommendations based on their food intake to avoid diabetes. Like many other Apple prototypes and internal projects, however, these features may never see the light of day if they don’t meet the firm’s standards and vision.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments