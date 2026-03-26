This Android phone with a QWERTY keyboard is already a hot seller

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Unihertz Titan 2 Elite and Elite Pro are Android phones with physical QWERTY keypads.

The company has commenced a Kickstarter for these devices, which has already crossed its goal by a big margin.

The devices come with MediaTek chips, 120Hz AMOLED displays, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

While the smartphone market is currently dominated by slab phones, we’re seeing a resurgence of interest in phones with physical keys. In addition to a handful of unofficial BlackBerry revival projects, a few companies are also working on making QWERTY phones popular again, and one of them is Unihertz. While Unihertz has a large portfolio of QWERTY phones, the company recently showcased a compact and handy model, called Titan 2 Elite, at MWC 2026 and has shared details about its availability.

Before the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is made widely available, the company is gauging interest with a Kickstarter campaign. The campaign, which went live only yesterday, already has more than 5,000 backers and roughly $2.6 million pledged at the time of writing, surpassing its initial $100,000 goal by 26 times.

Kickstarter

The Kickstarter page lists several different tiers, starting from $79, which only gets access to Unihertz’s VIP club with early preview and information about new products, but not the actual phone, going all the way up to $4,690 for a “wholesale bundle” with 10 units of Titan 2 Elite Pro. A similar bundle with non-Pro variants costs $3,790. Deliveries are set to commence in June 2026.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

It’s worth noting that these prices are specific to Kickstarter and, therefore, lower than the prices at which Unihertz plans to sell these devices. The Titan 2 Elite is actually priced at $489 and is being sold for $389 a piece. Meanwhile, the Titan 2 Elite Pro will be available for $479 on Kickstarter, with the final price $579.

If you’re wondering about the differences between the two variants, the standard Titan 2 Elite features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, while the Elite Pro has a more powerful Dimensity 8400 chip. The Pro also gets a higher 512GB storage variant, while the non-Pro is limited to 256GB. The two variants are similar on all the other grounds. Unihertz has also confirmed that the phones are more expensive than the previous Titan series devices due to the limited supply of RAM and storage modules, which is also why the company is giving two different options for users to choose from, based on their budgets.

Would you buy a phone with a physical keypad? 476 votes Yes, I already have one 11 % Yes, I would 83 % No, I wouldn't 6 %

To recap the other specifications, Unihertz stocks two QWERTY keypad phones with a 4.03-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM as standard, and dual 50MP rear cameras. The QWERTY keyboard is backlit and touch-sensitive, and the latter feature enables scrolling by swiping your thumb over the keys.

Both variants also get a 4,050mAh Si-C battery, 33W charging, and are promised updates for the next five years, i.e., up to Android 20.

The product is limited to specific countries across Europe and Asia, as well as in Australia, the UK, and the US. You will have to check for availability while placing your order.

Follow