Qualcomm just got some real competition for this year's most affordable Android phones

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chips are 4nm octa-core components with an emphasis on power efficiency.

Both chips offer AI features thanks to MediaTek’s NPU 6.0, and focus on game and camera performance.

MediaTek also introduces its 6nm Dimensity 6400 for even more affordably priced devices.

Maybe the biggest mistake you can make when talking about Android smartphones is only looking at the flagship space. Sure, everyone loves a flashy new high-end model with a refined eye to design and featuring the most compelling cutting-edge features, but when it comes to the phones that are driving the most sales, it’s the mid-range and budget handsets that everyone’s buying. Even phones a few rungs down the ladder from the top can still benefit from new advancements, and today we’re learning about some of the next chips arriving for this kind of hardware from MediaTek, as the company announces its Dimensity 7400 and 6400 lineups.

Last fall MediaTek introduced its new flagship silicon, the Dimensity 9400, as well as the more mid-range-focused Dimensity 8400. Those models are now being joined by the Dimensity 7400, 7400X, and 6400.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

With the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X, the name of the game is efficiency, and MediaTek highlights the lower power consumption of these 4nm chips — up to 36% less than peers. This being 2025, you can’t launch new smartphone silicon without talking about AI, and the 7400 series features MediaTek’s NPU 6.0 boasting 15% improved performance over the 7300. And speaking of those, like the Dimensity 7300X before it, the new 7400X has some bonus functionality for foldables, letting it easily support a secondary external screen.

In terms of AI features, the 7400 chips are putting a priority on camera and gaming performance. Benefits include enhancing low-light camera capabilities and optimizing game settings to take advantage of phone resources that might change moment-to-moment.

Both 7400 models are octa-core chips incorporating four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores, clocked as fast as 2.6GHz and 2.0GHz, respectively. The Dimensity 6400, meanwhile, is positioned for even further budget-priced hardware, with a pair of Arm Cortex-A76 cores and now six Arm Cortex-A55 cores, all built on a 6nm process.

So far we haven’t heard of any specific phones lining up to run any of these chips, but we’re sure it won’t be long before we hear more about where we can first hope to experience them.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like